Raymond James Upgrades Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Principal Financial Group (NasdaqGS:PFG) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.29% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Principal Financial Group is $84.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 8.29% from its latest reported closing price of $78.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Principal Financial Group is 14,535MM, a decrease of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Principal Financial Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFG is 0.17%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 182,843K shares. The put/call ratio of PFG is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nippon Life Insurance holds 18,137K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 10,968K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,582K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 72.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,460K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,512K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,602K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,450K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 3.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,529K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,358K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Its employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals - offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible.

