Raymond James Upgrades Plains GP Holdings LP - (PAGP)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Plains GP Holdings LP - (NASDAQ:PAGP) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains GP Holdings LP - is $15.92. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.49% from its latest reported closing price of $13.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Plains GP Holdings LP - is $64,388MM, an increase of 12.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INFIX - Tortoise MLP & Energy Income Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 1,538K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cutter & CO Brokerage holds 104K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opportunity Fund holds 1,991K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WBIY - WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF holds 83K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Platform Technology Partners holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 1.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains GP Holdings LP -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGP is 0.69%, an increase of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.86% to 242,683K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGP is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Plains GP Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plains GP Holdings is a publicly traded entity that owns a non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See all Plains GP Holdings LP - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.