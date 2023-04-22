Raymond James Upgrades Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit (PAA)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit (NASDAQ:PAA) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.70% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit is $15.38. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 16.70% from its latest reported closing price of $13.18.

The projected annual revenue for Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit is $66,892MM, an increase of 16.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.37.

Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit Declares $0.27 Dividend

On April 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.07 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $13.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.71%, the lowest has been 4.40%, and the highest has been 31.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAA is 0.57%, an increase of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 429,238K shares. The put/call ratio of PAA is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 58,936K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,488K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 55,337K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,138K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 27,536K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,929K shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 22,472K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,247K shares, representing an increase of 14.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 26.37% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 19,667K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,866K shares, representing a decrease of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plains is a publicly-traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The company owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

