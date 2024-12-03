Raymond James Upgrades Nutrien (NTR)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.67% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nutrien is $41.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.82 to a high of $52.44. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.67% from its latest reported closing price of $48.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nutrien is 31,791MM, an increase of 24.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 938 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutrien. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTR is 0.42%, an increase of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.30% to 362,563K shares. The put/call ratio of NTR is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 36,491K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,392K shares , representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 87.22% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 14,123K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,354K shares , representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 68.06% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 12,482K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,199K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Silchester International Investors LLP holds 10,683K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,041K shares , representing an increase of 62.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 90.56% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 10,039K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,007K shares , representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Nutrien Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. The Company produces and distributes 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and its leading agriculture retail network, the Company is well positioned to supply the needs of its customers. It operates with a long-term view and is committed to working with its stakeholders as they address economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

