Raymond James Upgrades Nustar Energy L P (NS)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Nustar Energy L P (NYSE:NS) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nustar Energy L P is $18.95. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $20.48. The average price target represents an increase of 21.27% from its latest reported closing price of $15.63.

The projected annual revenue for Nustar Energy L P is $1,928MM, an increase of 14.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.34.

Nustar Energy L P Declares $0.40 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 received the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $15.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.60%, the lowest has been 8.06%, and the highest has been 33.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bokf, Na holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MDIV - Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund holds 289K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 276K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 94.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS by 2,142.11% over the last quarter.

Gilman Hill Asset Management holds 47K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 13.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS by 112,059.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nustar Energy L P. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NS is 0.46%, an increase of 11.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 104,665K shares. The put/call ratio of NS is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Nustar Energy L P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership's combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

