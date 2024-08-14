Raymond James Upgrades Nkarta (NKTX)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Nkarta (NasdaqGS:NKTX) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 276.26% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nkarta is $18.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 276.26% from its latest reported closing price of $4.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nkarta is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nkarta. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKTX is 0.17%, an increase of 50.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.52% to 68,484K shares. The put/call ratio of NKTX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,805K shares representing 15.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 5,607K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 4,151K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares , representing an increase of 23.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTX by 26.80% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,799K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,194K shares , representing a decrease of 36.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTX by 61.76% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 3,768K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nkarta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off the shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of cell therapy candidates generated by efficient manufacturing processes, which are engineered to enhance tumor targeting and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body.

