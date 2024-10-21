Raymond James Upgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.95% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for NexPoint Residential Trust is $48.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.95% from its latest reported closing price of $44.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NexPoint Residential Trust is 287MM, an increase of 6.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexPoint Residential Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXRT is 0.24%, an increase of 119.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 21,299K shares. The put/call ratio of NXRT is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,481K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXRT by 24.19% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 930K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXRT by 12.27% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 901K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXRT by 46.10% over the last quarter.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 776K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXRT by 13.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 678K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NexPoint Residential Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

