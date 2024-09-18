Raymond James Upgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.37% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for New York Community Bancorp is $12.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 0.37% from its latest reported closing price of $12.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for New York Community Bancorp is 2,296MM, an increase of 13.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Community Bancorp. This is an decrease of 914 owner(s) or 95.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYCB is 0.02%, an increase of 91.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.17% to 4,070K shares. The put/call ratio of NYCB is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,573K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 650K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Round Hill Asset Management holds 387K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gagnon Securities holds 298K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 276K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New York Community Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2020, the Company reported assets of $56.3 billion, loans of $42.9 billion, deposits of $32.4 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

