Raymond James Upgrades New York Community Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYCB.PRA)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:NYCB.PRA) from Underperform to Market Perform.

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYCB.PRA is 0.70%, an increase of 10.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 8,664K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,012K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB.PRA by 6.94% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 1,142K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 1,006K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYCB.PRA by 5.34% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 862K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYCB.PRA by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 565K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYCB.PRA by 5.18% over the last quarter.

