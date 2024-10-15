Raymond James Upgrades Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Nasdaq (NasdaqGS:NDAQ) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.91% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nasdaq is $74.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.91% from its latest reported closing price of $72.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nasdaq is 4,032MM, a decrease of 38.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDAQ is 0.32%, an increase of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 540,890K shares. The put/call ratio of NDAQ is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 85,608K shares representing 14.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Investor Ab holds 58,182K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 20,884K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,224K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 85.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,749K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,693K shares , representing an increase of 27.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 81.30% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 14,025K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,319K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Nasdaq Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nasdaq is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,500 listed companies with a market value of over $9.1 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients.

