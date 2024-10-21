Raymond James Upgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. - Preferred Stock (MAA.PRI)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MAA.PRI) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAA.PRI is 0.15%, an increase of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USAIX - Income Fund Shares holds 220K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund holds 34K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.