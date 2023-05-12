Raymond James Upgrades Mesa Air Group (MESA)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from Underperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.52% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mesa Air Group is 2.89. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 103.52% from its latest reported closing price of 1.42.

The projected annual revenue for Mesa Air Group is 577MM, an increase of 9.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesa Air Group. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 10.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MESA is 0.01%, a decrease of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.01% to 11,746K shares. The put/call ratio of MESA is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,188K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares, representing a decrease of 45.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MESA by 99.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,110K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 752K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing an increase of 37.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MESA by 135.58% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 745K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 14.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MESA by 23.90% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 448K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MESA by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Mesa Air Group Background Information

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 106 cities in 38 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of February 28th, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 16 aircraft with approximately 393 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

