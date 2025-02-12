News & Insights

Raymond James Upgrades Mercury General (MCY)

February 12, 2025 — 07:05 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.54% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mercury General is $71.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.54% from its latest reported closing price of $50.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mercury General is 5,023MM, a decrease of 8.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury General. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 10.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCY is 0.16%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.90% to 30,178K shares. MCY / Mercury General Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MCY is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MCY / Mercury General Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,689K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,165K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 4.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 870K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 11.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 725K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 31.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 86.50% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 710K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares , representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 15.06% over the last quarter.

Mercury General Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states.

