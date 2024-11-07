Raymond James Upgrades Masimo (LSE:0JZ2)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Masimo (LSE:0JZ2) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.96% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Masimo is 160.26 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 127.51 GBX to a high of 180.28 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.96% from its latest reported closing price of 147.08 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Masimo is 2,692MM, an increase of 31.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masimo. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JZ2 is 0.29%, an increase of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.18% to 55,068K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Politan Capital Management holds 4,715K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,714K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ2 by 0.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,603K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares , representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ2 by 11.84% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,462K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,387K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ2 by 11.88% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,268K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,213K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ2 by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.