Raymond James Upgrades Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Lumentum Holdings (NasdaqGS:LITE) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.09% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $100.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 51.09% from its latest reported closing price of $66.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lumentum Holdings is 2,551MM, an increase of 80.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 12.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LITE is 0.29%, an increase of 28.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.95% to 99,481K shares. The put/call ratio of LITE is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 6,712K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,711K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 88.54% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,600K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares , representing an increase of 51.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 170.15% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,098K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,953K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,988K shares , representing a decrease of 35.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 14.99% over the last quarter.

VVOAX - Invesco Value Opportunities Fund holds 2,385K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 11.73% over the last quarter.

Lumentum Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.

