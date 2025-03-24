Raymond James Upgrades Lumentum Holdings (BMV:LITE)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Lumentum Holdings (BMV:LITE) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,010 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 6.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LITE is 0.31%, an increase of 17.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.09% to 87,071K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 6,712K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,711K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 88.54% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,600K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares , representing an increase of 51.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 170.15% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,098K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,953K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,988K shares , representing a decrease of 35.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 14.99% over the last quarter.

VVOAX - Invesco Value Opportunities Fund holds 2,385K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 11.73% over the last quarter.

