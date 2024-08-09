Raymond James Upgrades Lattice Semiconductor (LSE:0A6F)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Lattice Semiconductor (LSE:0A6F) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,048 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lattice Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A6F is 0.27%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 189,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,640K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,255K shares , representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A6F by 18.76% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 8,551K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,545K shares , representing a decrease of 11.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6F by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 6,627K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,237K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6F by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,688K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,567K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6F by 44.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,372K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares , representing an increase of 21.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6F by 88.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.