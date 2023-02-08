Raymond James Upgrades Landstar System (LSTR)

On February 6, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Landstar System from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.02% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Landstar System is $157.64. The forecasts range from a low of $138.37 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.02% from its latest reported closing price of $185.49.

The projected annual revenue for Landstar System is $6,354MM, a decrease of 14.59%. The projected annual EPS is $9.24, a decrease of 23.87%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,308,622 shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,351,822 shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,247,933 shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,262,424 shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,656,931 shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664,888 shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 58.33% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,586,015 shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588,276 shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 1.55% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,579,397 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LSTR is 0.2802%, an increase of 7.3156%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 47,309K shares.

Landstar System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.