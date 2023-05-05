Raymond James Upgrades Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kymera Therapeutics is 56.74. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 116.23% from its latest reported closing price of 26.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kymera Therapeutics is 75MM, an increase of 59.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kymera Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYMR is 0.24%, an increase of 19.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.11% to 59,488K shares. The put/call ratio of KYMR is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 5,985K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,876K shares, representing a decrease of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,693K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,591K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares, representing an increase of 25.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 45.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,379K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,098K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,850K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares, representing an increase of 43.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 64.61% over the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

See all Kymera Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.