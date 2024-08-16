Raymond James Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.58% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kite Realty Group Trust is $26.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.58% from its latest reported closing price of $25.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kite Realty Group Trust is 844MM, an increase of 2.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kite Realty Group Trust. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRG is 0.27%, an increase of 120.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 239,534K shares. The put/call ratio of KRG is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,843K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,824K shares , representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 82.68% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 10,244K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,966K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 14.94% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,956K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,859K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 7.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,899K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,884K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 13.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,830K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,660K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Kite Realty Group Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States.

