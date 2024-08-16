Raymond James Upgrades Kimco Realty (KIM)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.84% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kimco Realty is $22.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1.84% from its latest reported closing price of $22.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kimco Realty is 1,821MM, a decrease of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimco Realty. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIM is 0.28%, an increase of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 707,117K shares. The put/call ratio of KIM is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 40,627K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,364K shares , representing an increase of 32.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 47.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 29,830K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,596K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 84.79% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,521K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,128K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 2.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,138K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,408K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 8.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,162K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,799K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 49.77% over the last quarter.

Kimco Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.