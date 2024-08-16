Raymond James Upgrades Kimco Realty Corporation - Preferred Stock (KIM.PRN)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Kimco Realty Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:KIM.PRN) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimco Realty Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIM.PRN is 0.55%, an increase of 39.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.32% to 9,014K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shaolin Capital Management holds 7,352K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares , representing an increase of 98.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM.PRN by 309.43% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 291K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares , representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM.PRN by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Css holds 241K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing an increase of 30.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM.PRN by 24.90% over the last quarter.

KIFYX - Westwood Salient Select Income Fund Institutional Shares holds 180K shares.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 180K shares. No change in the last quarter.

