Raymond James Upgrades Kimco Realty Corporation - Preferred Stock (KIM.PRM)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Kimco Realty Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:KIM.PRM) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimco Realty Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIM.PRM is 0.47%, an increase of 12.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 3,425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 981K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM.PRM by 8.12% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 433K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM.PRM by 3.95% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 376K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM.PRM by 4.37% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 218K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM.PRM by 4.39% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 205K shares. No change in the last quarter.

