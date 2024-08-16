Raymond James Upgrades Kimco Realty Corporation - Preferred Stock (KIM.PRL)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Kimco Realty Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:KIM.PRL) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimco Realty Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIM.PRL is 0.38%, an increase of 8.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 2,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 834K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM.PRL by 7.82% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 359K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM.PRL by 6.45% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 173K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM.PRL by 7.01% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 170K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund holds 128K shares. No change in the last quarter.

