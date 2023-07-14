Raymond James Upgrades KB Home (KBH)

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.61% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for KB Home is 58.05. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.61% from its latest reported closing price of 52.96.

The projected annual revenue for KB Home is 6,163MM, a decrease of 10.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in KB Home. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBH is 0.20%, an increase of 7.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 94,368K shares. The put/call ratio of KBH is 4.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 3,880K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,477K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,455K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 2.31% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,065K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,958K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,958K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KB Home Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KB Home is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since its founding in 1957. KB Home operates in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. KB Home is differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in its KB Home Studios. In addition, its industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for its buyers compared to a typical resale home. The company takes a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA's homebuilder programs - ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®.

