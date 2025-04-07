Raymond James Upgrades JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for JetBlue Airways (NasdaqGS:JBLU) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.08% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for JetBlue Airways is $6.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.23 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 55.08% from its latest reported closing price of $4.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for JetBlue Airways is 11,044MM, an increase of 19.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in JetBlue Airways. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 8.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBLU is 0.13%, an increase of 65.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.89% to 373,044K shares. The put/call ratio of JBLU is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 19,253K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,023K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 19.32% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 17,727K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 16,221K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,242K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 84.00% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 11,282K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,025K shares , representing an increase of 46.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 45.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,103K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,203K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 16.79% over the last quarter.

Jetblue Airways Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.