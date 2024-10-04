Raymond James Upgrades Jacobs Solutions (LSE:0JOI)

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Jacobs Solutions (LSE:0JOI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.16% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jacobs Solutions is 165.25 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 151.34 GBX to a high of 185.85 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 19.16% from its latest reported closing price of 138.68 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jacobs Solutions is 18,088MM, an increase of 6.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jacobs Solutions. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JOI is 0.25%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 128,420K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,582K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,946K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JOI by 17.18% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,137K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,491K shares , representing a decrease of 32.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JOI by 32.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,961K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JOI by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,920K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,697K shares , representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JOI by 58.63% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,683K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

