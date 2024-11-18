Raymond James Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (WBAG:HPE)

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (WBAG:HPE) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,829 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPE is 0.20%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 1,264,342K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 120,652K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 45,260K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,386K shares , representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 79.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,059K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,901K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 16.56% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 37,601K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,858K shares , representing a decrease of 11.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 13.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,359K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,762K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 15.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.