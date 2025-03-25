Raymond James Upgrades HealthEquity (HQY)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for HealthEquity (NasdaqGS:HQY) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.89% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for HealthEquity is $119.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.89% from its latest reported closing price of $90.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HealthEquity is 1,310MM, an increase of 9.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.52, an increase of 43.28% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 969 funds or institutions reporting positions in HealthEquity. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQY is 0.40%, an increase of 13.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 96.54% to 225,260K shares. The put/call ratio of HQY is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wealthfront Advisers holds 107,390K shares representing 124.16% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,514K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,759K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 14.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,834K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720K shares , representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 17.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,744K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,765K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 14.67% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,312K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares , representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 18.75% over the last quarter.

Healthequity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for its more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share its mission to connect health and wealth and value its culture of remarkable 'Purple' service.

