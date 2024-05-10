Raymond James Upgrades HBT Financial (HBT)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for HBT Financial (NasdaqGS:HBT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.62% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for HBT Financial is 23.29. The forecasts range from a low of 21.72 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.62% from its latest reported closing price of 19.15.

The projected annual revenue for HBT Financial is 236MM, an increase of 8.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in HBT Financial. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBT is 0.07%, an increase of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 9,227K shares. The put/call ratio of HBT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 693K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares , representing a decrease of 11.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 576K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares , representing a decrease of 39.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 14.98% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 510K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 0.36% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 417K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 12.01% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 359K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 8.82% over the last quarter.

HBT Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of December 31, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.7 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $3.1 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

