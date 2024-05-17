Raymond James Upgrades GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for GoodRx Holdings (NasdaqGS:GDRX) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.92% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for GoodRx Holdings is 8.94. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 10.92% from its latest reported closing price of 8.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GoodRx Holdings is 912MM, an increase of 19.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoodRx Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDRX is 0.27%, an increase of 13.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.37% to 135,252K shares. The put/call ratio of GDRX is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Francisco Partners Management holds 70,078K shares representing 18.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,701K shares , representing a decrease of 20.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,438K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,002K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 81.03% over the last quarter.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 3,532K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lakewood Capital Management holds 3,305K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares , representing an increase of 33.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 54.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,076K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,977K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 11.19% over the last quarter.

GoodRx Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that provides price comparison tool for prescriptions. The Company provides GoodRx platform, which aggregates and analyzes pricing data from a number of different sources. Its platform also provides access to medication savings programs, medical provider consultations and lab tests through its telehealth offerings, HeyDoctor and the GoodRx Telehealth Marketplace, and other healthcare related content. Its prescription offering provides price comparisons and negotiated prices on prescriptions. Its subscription offerings provide consumers and their families with access to lower prescription prices on select medications in select pharmacies for a monthly or annual subscription fee. Its pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions offering provides advertising and integrated consumer affordability solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.