Raymond James Upgrades Gilead Sciences (SNSE:GILD)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Gilead Sciences (SNSE:GILD) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an decrease of 109 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILD is 0.39%, an increase of 13.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 1,255,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 84,497K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,364K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 61,246K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,657K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 14.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,174K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,137K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 17.49% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 33,261K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,765K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 33,167K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,295K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 17.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.