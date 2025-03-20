Raymond James Upgrades GDS Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (GDS)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for GDS Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:GDS) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.09% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for GDS Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $36.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.22 to a high of $39.02. The average price target represents an increase of 19.09% from its latest reported closing price of $30.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GDS Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 13,305MM, an increase of 28.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in GDS Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDS is 0.91%, an increase of 29.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 93,309K shares. The put/call ratio of GDS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte holds 15,836K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 6,673K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,041K shares , representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Tekne Capital Management holds 6,195K shares. No change in the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 5,609K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,684K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 17.68% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 4,927K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,004K shares , representing an increase of 18.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 46.26% over the last quarter.

GDS Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GDS Holdings Limited is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company's facilities are strategically located in China's primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company's data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancy across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access all the major PRC telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers colocation and managed services, including direct private connection to leading public clouds, an innovative service platform for managing hybrid clouds and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 20-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company's customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

