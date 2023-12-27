Raymond James Upgrades Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

Fintel reports that on December 27, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:FUSN) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.37% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fusion Pharmaceuticals is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 66.37% from its latest reported closing price of 7.97.

The projected annual revenue for Fusion Pharmaceuticals is 35MM, an increase of 1,468.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fusion Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUSN is 0.21%, a decrease of 30.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 50,142K shares. The put/call ratio of FUSN is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 10,684K shares representing 14.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,634K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUSN by 65.82% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 5,782K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,700K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUSN by 34.88% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,671K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,123K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3,117K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is advancing a pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for a broad array of tumor types based upon its proprietary platform technology.

