Raymond James Upgrades Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC)

On February 27, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Frontier Group Holdings from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.44% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Frontier Group Holdings is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 74.44% from its latest reported closing price of $11.11.

The projected annual revenue for Frontier Group Holdings is $4,246MM, an increase of 27.66%. The projected annual EPS is $1.25.

What are large shareholders doing?

Indigo Partners holds 178,834K shares representing 82.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 5,147K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,632K shares, representing a decrease of 67.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 20.05% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 5,008K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,147K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 4,409K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,755K shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,374K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,323K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 5.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULCC is 0.50%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 226,263K shares. The put/call ratio of ULCC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Frontier Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontier Airlines is committed to "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. Frontier is also committed to families enabling children 14 years and younger to fly free through the airline’s Discount Den travel club on qualifying flights. With approximately 140 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

