Raymond James Upgrades Frontier Group Holdings (MUN:0VN)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Frontier Group Holdings (MUN:0VN) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 302.96% Upside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Frontier Group Holdings is 18,13 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13,13 € to a high of 21,00 €. The average price target represents an increase of 302.96% from its latest reported closing price of 4,50 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Frontier Group Holdings is 4,137MM, an increase of 14.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Group Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0VN is 0.39%, an increase of 11.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.49% to 121,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Indigo Partners holds 32,092K shares representing 14.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178,834K shares , representing a decrease of 457.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VN by 40.21% over the last quarter.

Wildcat Capital Management holds 28,061K shares representing 12.50% ownership of the company.

Ancient Art holds 7,528K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,547K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VN by 23.14% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 6,559K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,844K shares , representing an increase of 26.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VN by 3.53% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 4,414K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,866K shares , representing a decrease of 10.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VN by 29.49% over the last quarter.

