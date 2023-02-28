Raymond James Upgrades Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

On February 27, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Frontier Communications Parent from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.09% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Frontier Communications Parent is $37.37. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 42.09% from its latest reported closing price of $26.30.

The projected annual revenue for Frontier Communications Parent is $5,836MM, an increase of 0.85%. The projected annual EPS is $0.38, a decrease of 78.95%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ares Management holds 35,205K shares representing 14.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cerberus Capital Management holds 23,105K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,018K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management holds 21,279K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,264K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,948K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Silver Point Capital holds 8,432K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,481K shares, representing a decrease of 12.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 3.07% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Communications Parent. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 12.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FYBR is 0.84%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 266,138K shares. The put/call ratio of FYBR is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Frontier Communications Parent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. is an American telecommunications company. The company previously served primarily rural areas and smaller communities, but now also serves several large metropolitan markets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.