Raymond James Upgrades FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

On March 21, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.49% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for FleetCor Technologies is $245.37. The forecasts range from a low of $207.05 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.49% from its latest reported closing price of $210.63.

The projected annual revenue for FleetCor Technologies is $3,753MM, an increase of 9.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.40.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,822K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,309K shares, representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,642K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752K shares, representing a decrease of 23.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 20.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,550K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,265K shares, representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 103,985.60% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,532K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,529K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 2,517K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 86.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1226 funds or institutions reporting positions in FleetCor Technologies. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLT is 0.32%, an increase of 17.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 76,506K shares. The put/call ratio of FLT is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fleetcor Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FLEETCOR Technologies s a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

