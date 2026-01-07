Raymond James Upgrades First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.33% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Commonwealth Financial is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from its latest reported closing price of $17.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Commonwealth Financial is 582MM, an increase of 24.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Commonwealth Financial. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCF is 0.10%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 103,739K shares. The put/call ratio of FCF is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,230K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,278K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,342K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,944K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,923K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 0.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,185K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,169K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 6.36% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 2,891K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,687K shares , representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.