Raymond James Upgrades First BanCorp. (FBP)

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.99% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for First BanCorp. is $25.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 7.99% from its latest reported closing price of $23.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First BanCorp. is 920MM, a decrease of 1.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in First BanCorp.. This is an decrease of 359 owner(s) or 54.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBP is 0.05%, an increase of 73.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.26% to 152,751K shares. The put/call ratio of FBP is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 6,954K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,089K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,632K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,663K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 9.65% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,334K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,124K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,599K shares , representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 29.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,659K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 49.40% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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