Raymond James Upgrades FB Financial (FBK)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.54% Upside

As of March 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for FB Financial is $67.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $71.92. The average price target represents an increase of 26.54% from its latest reported closing price of $53.67 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for FB Financial is 637MM, an increase of 23.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in FB Financial. This is an decrease of 269 owner(s) or 48.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBK is 0.14%, an increase of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.75% to 40,855K shares. The put/call ratio of FBK is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 3,128K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 1,930,686.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,730K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares , representing an increase of 63.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 61.48% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,245K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares , representing an increase of 73.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 328.57% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,009K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares , representing a decrease of 325.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 59.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 975K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 3.46% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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