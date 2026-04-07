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Raymond James Upgrades FB Financial (FBK)

April 07, 2026 — 10:56 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.54% Upside

As of March 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for FB Financial is $67.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $71.92. The average price target represents an increase of 26.54% from its latest reported closing price of $53.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FB Financial is 637MM, an increase of 23.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in FB Financial. This is an decrease of 269 owner(s) or 48.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBK is 0.14%, an increase of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.75% to 40,855K shares. FBK / FB Financial Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FBK is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 3,128K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 1,930,686.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,730K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares , representing an increase of 63.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 61.48% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,245K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares , representing an increase of 73.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 328.57% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,009K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares , representing a decrease of 325.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 59.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 975K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 3.46% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for FB Financial Corporation-> Find out what the Options Markets think of FB Financial Corporation-> See our take on FB Financial Corporation Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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