Raymond James Upgrades Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Farmers National Banc (NasdaqCM:FMNB) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.41% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farmers National Banc is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.41% from its latest reported closing price of 13.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Farmers National Banc is 211MM, an increase of 29.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

Farmers National Banc Declares $0.17 Dividend

On November 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 11, 2023 received the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $13.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.67%, the lowest has been 2.17%, and the highest has been 6.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farmers National Banc. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMNB is 0.05%, a decrease of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 16,191K shares. The put/call ratio of FMNB is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,273K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 876K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 741K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 633K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 2.95% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 498K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Farmers National Banc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.'s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at December 31, 2020 were $2.8 billion.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.