Raymond James Upgrades Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Esquire Financial Holdings (NasdaqCM:ESQ) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.75% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Esquire Financial Holdings is $122.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents an increase of 11.75% from its latest reported closing price of $109.99 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Esquire Financial Holdings is 103MM, a decrease of 24.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esquire Financial Holdings. This is an decrease of 129 owner(s) or 37.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESQ is 0.31%, an increase of 35.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.28% to 5,990K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 800K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 361K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 269K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 266K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 48.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 236K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 2.00% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.