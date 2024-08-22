Raymond James Upgrades EPR Properties - Preferred Stock (EPR.PRE)

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for EPR Properties - Preferred Stock (NYSE:EPR.PRE) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPR Properties - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPR.PRE is 0.48%, an increase of 20.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 2,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 482K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRE by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors holds 467K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRE by 21.11% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 367K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing an increase of 13.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRE by 2.11% over the last quarter.

LDR Capital Management holds 306K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRE by 38.63% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 280K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.