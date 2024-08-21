Raymond James Upgrades EPR Properties - Preferred Stock (EPR.PRC)

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for EPR Properties - Preferred Stock (NYSE:EPR.PRC) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPR Properties - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPR.PRC is 0.35%, an increase of 62.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 3,801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 597K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares , representing an increase of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRC by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Skaana Management holds 586K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRC by 1,394.10% over the last quarter.

Camden Asset Management L P holds 547K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Aequim Alternative Investments holds 440K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LDR Capital Management holds 220K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRC by 38.73% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

