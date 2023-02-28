Raymond James Upgrades Dynegy (DYN)

On February 27, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Dynegy from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.87% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynegy is $26.67. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 103.87% from its latest reported closing price of $13.08.

The projected annual revenue for Dynegy is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$3.52.

What are large shareholders doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynegy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of DYN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Dyne Therapeutics Background Information

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on transforming the lives of people with serious diseases by developing muscle-targeted therapies. Dyne Therapeutics offers its services in the United States.

