Raymond James Upgrades Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.00% Upside

As of December 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is 14.60. The forecasts range from a low of 10.40 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.00% from its latest reported closing price of 11.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is 2,424MM, an increase of 6.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Declares $0.05 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 7, 2023 received the payment on December 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $11.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.59%, the lowest has been 1.03%, and the highest has been 2.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=86).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNB is 0.43%, a decrease of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.74% to 465,497K shares. The put/call ratio of DNB is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannae Holdings holds 79,049K shares representing 18.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thomas H Lee Partners holds 35,922K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,580K shares, representing a decrease of 38.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNB by 35.80% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 35,527K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,518K shares, representing an increase of 22.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNB by 18.53% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 22,042K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 13,620K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,861K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNB by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.