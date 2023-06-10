Raymond James Upgrades Disc Medicine (IRON)

Fintel reports that on June 9, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.03% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Disc Medicine is 41.56. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.03% from its latest reported closing price of 45.69.

The projected annual revenue for Disc Medicine is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disc Medicine. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 39.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRON is 0.56%, a decrease of 23.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.83% to 14,622K shares. The put/call ratio of IRON is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 3,462K shares representing 17.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,341K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,270K shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 1,991K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 827K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing an increase of 57.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 135.96% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

