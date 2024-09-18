Raymond James Upgrades Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Dime Community Bancshares (NasdaqGS:DCOM) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.76% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dime Community Bancshares is $28.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 0.76% from its latest reported closing price of $28.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dime Community Bancshares is 452MM, an increase of 41.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dime Community Bancshares. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCOM is 0.08%, an increase of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 34,420K shares. The put/call ratio of DCOM is 13.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,269K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 2,033K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 17.90% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,783K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares , representing a decrease of 19.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 8.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,103K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 959K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 27.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 36.64% over the last quarter.

Dime Community Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., a New York corporation, is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank (Dime). Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, the Bank has over 60 branches spanning Montauk to Manhattan. Dime provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through Dime’s wholly owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dime, offers financial planning and investment consultation.

