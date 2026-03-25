Raymond James Upgrades CVR Energy (CVI)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.15% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for CVR Energy is $28.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.15% from its latest reported closing price of $33.06 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for CVR Energy is 7,837MM, an increase of 9.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVR Energy. This is an decrease of 180 owner(s) or 38.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVI is 0.12%, an increase of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 105,054K shares. The put/call ratio of CVI is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 70,418K shares representing 70.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1,282K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing a decrease of 6.42%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,167K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares , representing an increase of 24.02%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 914K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares , representing an increase of 76.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 176.45% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 850K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares , representing an increase of 24.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 82.88% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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